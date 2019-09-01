An insight into language laboratories

By | Published: 12:32 am 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of English at GITAM Deemed-to-be University and English Language Teachers Association of India ([email protected]) have jointly organised a two-day national conference on ‘Negotiating Spaces: English Literature and Language Teaching’ (ELLT-2019) here recently.

In his presidential address, GITAM-Hyderabad pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. N Siva Prasad stressed the importance of language laboratories and how they are improving the culture.

In his keynote address, EFLU, Research Acceleration Centre, director Prof D Venkat Rao explained the future of humanities as a discipline with reference to its trajectory of negotiation in the realm of ideas.

He reiterated the significance of memory and literature in this context. Prof Rao also threw light upon the National Education Policy and the move towards ‘liberal arts’ as the new direction for humanities.

The conference attracted 45 papers from different States. The two-day event also had two special plenary sessions where professors from University of Hyderabad, Prof. Suneetha Rani and Dr. Murali Manohar spoke about gendered spaces and its negotiation after theoretical framework presented by famous American writer Bell Hooks.

Osmania University Prof. T Vijay Kumar spoke at length about different aspects of social practices and negotiations that teachers and students ought to make to overcome such social rigidities.

Dr. N.Prasanna Lakshmi, Convenor, ELLT, faculty and students in large number took part in the event.

