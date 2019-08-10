An insight into the life of Hyderabad’s former late cricketer

By | Published: 12:42 am 8:51 pm

His sudden demise shocked the cricket fraternity and this book depicts on how he lived his every moment upto the fullest.

Writing this 258-pages book is Harimohan Paruvu, himself a first class cricketer and a childhood friend of Sridhar. He shares his memories with the ‘The Renaissance Man’. “In November 2018, Senior Sports Journalist and good friend Jagannath Das called me and asked me if I could write a book on Sridhar”, says Harimohan before starting with the chapters of the book.

The author has taken as many as 50 interviews from the people who knew Sridhar. The chapters in the book run parallel to the time lapse of Sridhar’s age. Starting with his birth, the author explains how Sridhar’s grandfather, Maturi Gopal Rao, has influenced his grandson’s personality with his discipline.

This book serves as a testimonial to Sridhar’s sportsmanship and his love for sports. Knowing Sridhar from childhood, it has been possible for the author to portray him with factual anecdotes. He emphasised on the fact that Sridhar was not only a remarkable sportsman but also a fun loving, music junkie and a person with multiple hats on him since his schooling. He was one of the very few students to excel in sports and at the same time get an admission into united Andhra Pradesh’s top varsity; Osmania medical college.

His extroverted, naughty yet academic and extra-circularly active personality made him a standout in his college. A whole chapter has been dedicated to Sridhar’s love life which gives a sneak peak into his pursuit for his wife M. Sagarika. All of Sridhar’s accomplishments and important junctures in his life have have been narrated aptly and backed up with the anecdotes of those people who have shared their moments with him.

The book takes a turn when he scores 366 runs against Andhra and sets a record of all time highest runs scored in a match by a Hyderabadi and third as an Indian, which leaves us to think, why he was never given a chance to play for team India?

Every chapter ends on a learning note that one can have by observing Sridhar’s life with each related to that particular phase of life.

The author did not deviate from the story and stuck to the narrative in the chronicle of Sridhar’s post retirement from first class cricketing career.

He expresses Sridhar’s way of excelling at his work in a positive paradigm, let it be a clerk in a bank, a TV anchor, an educationalist for setting up the prestigious Matrusri educational society or in advertising. He always gives his 100% which eventually made him big and progressive in whatever field he was in.

One can truly understands his managerial skills and work ethics by observing the way he tackled a situation under crisis. Let it be as a corporate, handling the huge Sathyam’s Ramalinga Raju’s Scandle or let it be Monkeygate crisis of team India against Cricket Australia, he was the only person who could do that with a cool temperament. These incidents earned him huge respect among the big names of corporates and Indian cricketers as well. This was depicted on point in this book by the author.

Harimohan ends this book with the unfortunate demise of the Renaissance Man, carefully caring the emotions of his mother Dr.M Pusha along with his beloved family, friends, and prominent cricketers like VVS Laxman, Md. Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and James Sutherland, Ceo Cricket Australia. He presents the book cricket stats and gallery showcasing memories of Maturi Venkat Sridhar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .