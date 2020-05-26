Inspector injured during firing practice in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Hyderabad: An Inspector, Vinod, who was taking part in a firing training programme at the Telangana State Police Academy here on Tuesday suffered injuries after his weapon went off accidentally.

The Inspector, along with a trainee woman cadet, was taking part in the weapon training that commenced in the morning when the incident occurred, police sources said.

Officials rushed the injured cop to a corporate hospital in Gachibowli where he is kept under observation. More details are awaited.

