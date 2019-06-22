Inspirational tale of Kausalya Krishnamurthy

By | Published: 8:29 pm 4:49 pm

After winning accolades with her versatile roles in Tamil and Malayalam film industries, Aishwarya Rajesh will set her foot in Telugu cinema with Kausalya Krishnamurthy. The sports drama is a Telugu remake of its original Tamil movie Kanaa which was released in 2018. Although Aishwarya Rajesh’s roots are in Telugu cinema with her father Rajesh, a character artiste and grandfather Amarnath doing several roles in yesteryear Telugu movies, she earned a name among Tamil audience due to her upbringing in Chennai. “Since she was born in Chennai, she had to venture into Tamil movies. However, she speaks good Telugu,” said prominent producer KS Rama Rao.

Directed by Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao, Kausalya Krishnamurthy stars Rajendra Prasad, Vennala Kishore, Karthik Raju in the lead roles. Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan will be essaying the role of a mentor to cricketer Kausalya in the Telugu remake. “He trains her in the game and makes her represent the country. The movie will impress the Telugu audience and will be an inspiration for all girls and their fathers,” KS Rama Rao added.

KS Rama Rao said he happened to watch the trailer of Tamil original movie Kanaa during the sets of Kranthi Madhav’s upcoming movie which also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Devarakonda. “After watching the teaser, I thought I should remake the movie with Telugu artistes and present it here to give it a native vibe. The movie is shot in surrounding villages of Rajahmundry,” the producer shares.