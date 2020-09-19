Inspire Co-Spaces to invest about Rs 20 cr

It had launched its first two centres at Goregaon and Belapur in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), comprising 78,000 sq ft of office space and nearly 1,000 workstations

New Delhi: Co-working firm Inspire Co-Spaces will invest around Rs 20 crore by March next year to set up seven centres comprising nearly 2,500 desks to meet rising demand of flexible workspace, its founder Amit Sathe said on Saturday.

It had launched its first two centres at Goregaon and Belapur in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), comprising 78,000 sq ft of office space and nearly 1,000 workstations.

Sathe said the company would start two new centres in Andheri and Thane next month. These two facilities are spread around 19,000 sq ft area and have about 400 desks.

“We plan to open three centres in Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru by March next year,” he said, adding that the demand for flexible workspace would rise post COVID-19 pandemic.

The total area in these three centres will be around 49,000 sq ft with seating capacities of about 1,000 people.

Sathe said the company plans to enter Hyderabad, Chennai and the national capital market.

India’s office market has been performing well despite multi-year slowdown in the overall real estate market. The net office space leasing stood at record 45-50 million sq ft in 2019.

The absorption of office space is expected to decline by 30-50 per cent this year as corporates, both domestic and MNCs, have deferred their decision to expand.

