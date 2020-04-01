Inspire from Lord Rama’s Vanavasa to fight Covid: Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:49 pm 11:50 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the people of Siddipet district to stay calm in the times of emergency by drawing inspiration from Lord Rama, who overcame a number of challenges throughout his life.

Asking the people to make Sri Rama Navami celebrations a low key affair this year in view of the Covid pandemic, Rao has said that Lord Rama was a source of inspiration for Indians on how to handle critical situations. The Minister also appealed the temple managements in Siddipet district restrict entry of devotees by performing Lord’s Kalyanam with his consort inside the temple on a low key affair.

Saying that Lord Rama has spent 14 years in forests following the directions of his father Dasaratha, Rao has urged the people to put similar effort to restrict themselves to houses for the next 14 days to contain the spread of Coronavirus. He has said that they will come out with success in their battle with the deadly virus with the blessings of Lord Rama.

Hand sanitisers

With an objective to encourage all citizens of Siddipet constituency to use sanitizers to prevent them from getting infected with Covid-19, Finance Minister T Harish Rao decided to get distributed a 40,000 sanitizers to all the families.

He roped in the support of the ward councilors and others for the purpose and launched distribution of sanitizers in Siddipet town on Wednesday. The sanitizers were carrying the photographs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao.

