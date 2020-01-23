Inspired by Green India Challenge, GHMC and IOC to partner in planting trees

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Appreciating the initiative of the Greater Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (GHMC) and the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in taking up plantation of trees inspired by the Green India Challenge, Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar, said that the challenge will be the true Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for the oil company.

The MP said this when the representatives of the IOC met him at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday and invited him for the sapling planting programme at Gachibowli. The GHMC-IOC initiative will be in the form of Japanese Miyawaki method of using native seeds to propagate plants on very degraded soils.

“At a time when non renewable resources like fossil fuels are vanishing at very fast rate, one must appreciate the initiative taken by a big oil company. It is our responsibility to handover a cleaner and greener future to our future generations than handing them over huge amounts of wealth. I really feel that the Green Challenge should be the CSR every corporation that deal with fossil fuels,” he noted.

Explaining his personal experience in reviving forest in Ghatkesar, which he has adopted, Santosh Kumar said that the concept of green challenge was born with inspiration given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

IOC, CSR General Manager SS Prasad said that the company will take up afforestation programme at Gachibowli. “Through the Japanese method we can achieve 30% more greenery than by adopting conventional methods.

We are trying to launch the programme on the birthday of CM KCR on 17 February,” he informed. He said that very soon the IOC will come up with complete details of the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter