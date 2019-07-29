Inspired by Haritha Haram, Siddipet NGO makes 10 lakh seed balls

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:57 pm

Siddipet: Inspired by Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH), conceived by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, a Siddipet-based NGO made a mind-boggling 10 lakh seed balls this year.

After properly drying them up, Nava Samaja Nirmana Samithi (NSNS) launched the throwing of seed balls in Siddipet district on Monday. Founder president of NSNS, Lakkaraju Prabhakar, told Telangana Today that they started their work in the summer of 2017. He said initially they could make one lakh seed balls in 2017. After their effort drew great response from all sections, Prabhakar said the NGO made 3 lakh seed balls the following year. Roping in many others and schools in their initiative, the NGO made 10 lakh seed balls in 2019.

Since their efforts were drawing great praise from all sections of the society, Prabhakar said they aimed for 50 lakh seed balls next year. “We brought the 10 lakh seeds of indigenous plants such as banyan, neem, fig, tamarind, black plum, mango, Madras thorn and others from Bengaluru,” he said.

Since they took the help of experts while making the seed balls, which has cow dung and red/black soils mixed in them, they saw almost every seed sprouting. Since they have a good number of members in Kamareddy district, including general secretary Balaprasad, Prabhakar said the NGO would prepare seed balls in Domakonda too. Students, housewives and members of NSNS would take part in preparing the seed balls. After drying them up thoroughly, he said the NGO would distribute it to their members in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet and other districts to throw them in vacant lands.

Prabhakar said they sent some seed balls to Pune in Maharashtra, various parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh this year following demand from some members and friends. But, he said a majority of these will be thrown in Telangana only.

As Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao was supporting the green drive wholeheartedly, Prabhakar said they also offered to supply seed balls to almost every village in the Siddipet Assembly constituency in 2020 if they put an indent before the onset of summer.

