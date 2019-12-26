Inspiring Bollywood for a decade

By | Naman Vakharia | Published: 7:54 pm

The storytelling in south Indian entertainment and film industry is more vibrant and raw. Hence, the cinema is richer and compelling. Furthermore, cinema is made for masses and actors, and filmmakers — whether yesteryear’s or the new-age — enjoy a loyal fan base.

This can transcend to the number of politicians in the south who have formerly been associated with cinema and filmmaking. The sole credit for this level of magnitude and admiration goes to the heartfelt dedication of everyone involved in the process. As the storytelling is captivating and gripping, the craft reaches a broader audience breaking the regional and linguistic barriers.

A perfect depiction of the south Indian films appealing to the whole country is the work of SS Rajamouli. Beginning with Eega in 2012 which was dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and also in Chinese and Swahili. Then came the mammoth Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) shivered the linguistic barriers and proved that south Indian cinema could be recognised and relished widely and shifted the graph of filmmaking, use of technology, and folkloric storytelling.

Baahubali: The Beginning not only raised the curiosity of the moviegoers across the country with the question “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” but also marked the territory of Telugu cinema and entertainment. Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) gave answers and raised the standard of filmmaking around the world and languages. The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali franchise also happens to be one of the films which did the most business in Bollywood. This implies language is no more the barrier, and content-driven films will reach the audience regardless of the language.

Another example is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy (2018) which paved way to Kabir Singh (2019), which quaked the box office and showcased the connectivity and power of remakes.

Now with ‘Over The Top’ platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, language and dialect are no longer the primary issue. With Netflix offering audio and subtitles in more than 20 languages and Prime has a massive depository of south Indian content with English or Hindi subtitles making the entertainment available and accessible regardless of the language.

Soon, with developments in technology, filmmaking and storytelling in Telugu film industry can expect great results and the product will garner a more extensive viewing base across the seas.

