Inspiring creations in vibrant hues

By | Published: 7:45 pm

‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever’, goes the old adage. When one sees the works of artists like G Subramanian and P Gnana, one understands the truth behind the saying. An exhibition of the seasoned artists’ works is currently on display at Gallery Space, near Lotus Pond, Banjara Hills.

Subramanian’s colourful paintings adorn the walls of the gallery giving it a vibrant vibe, and look as if the subjects in the paintings, depicted in multiple hues, imbue the visitors with energy.

Gnana’s sculptures, on the other hand, have a different charm and appeal about them. Lord Krishna seems to be the inspiration behind his sculptures which have predominant theme of someone playing the flute while being surrounded by cows.The beauty of these works, which will be open for public till August 10, is bound to captivate everyone with an artistic bent of mind.