Inspiring people with humane acts

By | Published: 9:29 pm

One moment can change anybody’s life. And Ameerpet-based Mahalakshmi Tadala is no exception. While she was busy with her profession, a sudden tragedy she had to encounter in her life with her father-in-law being diagnosed with Urothelial Carcinoma made her start something which would help others at least.

She started her initiative when her father-in-law suffered from cancer and was very negative about it. As such negative thoughts are not good for a patient, after meeting an oncologist, she counselled him and enabled a change in his attitude. Then she decided to start this foundation to help people by counselling about cancer and its effects both to the patient as well as to the family members.

‘Swapnika’, her unregistered organisation, gives people a way to share experiences with their illnesses by using a easy-to-use timeline format. Mahalakshmi decided to choose this name for her website because she wanted to tell others to “lead the life like a dream”. “Dreams can be good or bad. We don’t think about bad dreams much, we just forget them after a while but we recollect the good dreams and enjoy their essence. So, lead your life like a sweet dream,” says Mahalakshmi.

To help people overcome this trauma and spread awareness about cancer, they regularly conduct events in various places with the help of well-known doctors. They not only spread awareness about cancer, but also, in case of emergencies, provide blood donors to the needy. They usually fulfil at least 5 to 10 requirements every day.

Mahalakshmi and other volunteers working with her also focus on school and college students by counselling them about personal hygiene, menstrual problems and solutions, usage and necessity of sanitary napkins, mainly giving importance to rural areas. They also distribute sanitary napkins in rural areas, government schools and colleges.Mahalakshmi also adds if sponsors are ready to come forward to help the needy, they transfer the amount directly to the hospital. If any amount is left after the treatment, it is usually returned to the sponsors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter