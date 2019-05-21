Instagram copies Tiktok, Snapchat

By | Published: 3:15 pm

Desperate to promote its IGTV feature, Facebook-owned photo-video sharing app Instagram is now copying TikTok and Snapchat with their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and interface design.Depending on the tried and tested methods of the two apps, Instagram’s IGTV has ditched its category-based navigation system’s tabs like ‘For You’, ‘Following’, ‘Popular’, and ‘Continue Watching’ for a central feed of algorithmically suggested videos, much like TikTok.

With its new design, IGTV moved on from its awkward horizontal scrolling design to a Snapchat Discover-like vertical ‘infinity grid’ layout of recommended clips. The new design showed up in last week’s announcements for Instagram Explore’s new Shopping and IGTV discovery experiences.

“The idea is this is more immersive and helps you to see the breadth of videos in IGTV rather than the horizontal scrolling interface that used to exist,” the report quoted Will Ruben, Instagram’s product lead.Launched in 2018, the long-form video hub has failed to host lengthier must-see original vertical content. Recently, Instagram started showing IGTV videos as part of the usual news feed, in order to boost user-engagement with the longer video clips