Instagram number shows Vijay Deverakonda’s popularity

By | Published: 2:44 pm

One of the most happening stars in Telugu, Vijay Deverakonda is otherwise a busy celeb who would be attending shoots and events usually in the calendar year. But he has restricted himself to the four walls due to the pandemic.

His upcoming movie ‘Fighter’ which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh, too, is halted. On Thursday, Vijay achieved a rare feat in terms of fan-following. His Instagram followers are now eight million. In a span of just a few years, Vijay garnered fame, stardom beyond boundaries of Telugu States and south Indian film industry.

On social media too, Vijay Deverakonda is a rage. His films like ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Dear Comrade’, among others, were dubbed in Hindi following his popularity. This has translated to Instagram followers and the number is going up always. With his movie ‘Fighter’, Vijay will be stepping into Bollywood. His last picture on Insta which shows himself with his pet was captioned: “Introducing Storm Deverakonda.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .