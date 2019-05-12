Instagram testing new Stickers with song lyrics

By | Published: 2:10 pm

San Francisco: Facebook-owned messaging app Instagram is testing a new Sticker feature that will show music lyrics of a song playing in the Stories background.

Still in development, the feature was predicted in April on Twitter by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who even demonstrated its working in a short music video from Rick Ashley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” along side its lyrics, The Verge reported on Saturday.

Details about what exact region is the app testing the feature in remains unclear as of now. Information about its public availability also remains undisclosed.

In 2018, the photo-messaging app brought music to its Stories feature, allowing users to add background music to accompany their posts and customise their Stories with specific clips for certain pictures or videos.

In December, Instagram added some additional musical features, allowing users to respond to questions with songs, along with countdowns and question stickers for live videos, the report added.