Instagram to allow users to move live streams on IGTV

San Francisco: Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a button that would allow its users to upload their finished live streams directly to IGTV.

IGTV is a standalone video application by Instagram for Android and iOS smartphones.

With that button, one can also choose to share a preview of their video to their feed and profile. Comments and question stickers will not carry over to IGTV, reports The Verge.

The button could make uploading to IGTV an easy option, which would not only benefit viewers who missed a Live but also help Instagram-build IGTV content.

Instagram launched Live feature back in 2016. The company says Live usage is up over 70 percent in the US.

To make Live more user friendly, Instagram has also made live streams viewable on the web so that one can watch homebound celebrities from the comfort of a large screen.

The mobile Instagram Live experience has comments scrolling up through a transparent window at the bottom of the video.

However, the new feature does not allow users to begin a broadcast from their laptop, it still need to broadcast from the iPhone or Android app.

Instagram recently rolled out a feature where people can send direct messages from their web browser globally.

The photo-sharing service has been testing web DMs with a small group of users since January this year.