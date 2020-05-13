Instagram’s new feature to give small businesses a big boost

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 9:38 am

Hyderabad: The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the world into lockdown and crippled almost all major economies. The crisis has taken its toll on the market, with many sectors, businesses and industries struggling to keep afloat and worst-hit of them all are the small businesses which are facing a dip in the sales as a result of tumbling demands and decrease in customer footfall.

To help these small businesses, Instagram, one of the most popular photo and video-sharing social networking service, on Monday, rolled out a new feature to help small business hit by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to the microblogging website, Twitter, the official handle of the Instagram posted: “Today we’re launching a ‘Support Small Business’ sticker in stories so you can show love to your favorite small businesses.”

As per an IANS report, Instagram COO, Justin Osofsky said, “We want to do everything we can to support small businesses right now, whether that’s building new tools to help them stay in touch with customers or giving people the power to easily show their love to businesses they care about.”

The new feature allows users to promote their favourite businesses by adding the ‘Support Small Business’ sticker to their stories, post or profile and sharing it with your friends and followers. This will help small businesses by increasing their visibility and raising awareness about the challenges they face during these anxious times.

A statement released by Instagram said, “We’re announcing new ways for people to support and discover small businesses, along with more tools for keeping businesses informed and connected with their customers.” The photo-sharing app further added, “As many stores remain closed and social media serves as an online Main Street, the shift to doing business online is more urgent than ever.”

It also said that people can also use the Businesses Nearby feature on Facebook to find information about local businesses that are still providing goods and services. Moreover, they can also message those businesses and buy from them via third-party apps, while providing more virtual foot traffic for these businesses.

As per Confederation of Indian Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is the backbone of India’s economic structure, there are around 63.4 million units spread across the nation and employs 120 million people, contributing around 24.63 per cent of the GDP from service activities and 6.11 per cent of the manufacturing GDP. It also makes 33.4 per cent of India’s manufacturing output and around 45% of the overall exports from India.

