Install CCTVs in temples, churches: Medak Collector

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Medak: The Medak District Collector K Dharma Reddy instructed officials of Endowments and Minorities Departments to install CCTV cameras at all religions places with immediate effect. During a meeting with Endowments Department and Minority Department, and other concerned department officials here on Friday at his chambers, the Collector observed that the presence of the CCTV Cameras will be of great help if any untoward incidents occur.

Asking the officials to monitor the movement of suspicious people entering the temples, mosques, and churches constantly, Reddy asked the official to post a person or two to monitor the movement of pilgrims to prevent crimes.

He further instructed the Executive Officer, Mohan Reddy to expedite the construction of toilets and cattle shed at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple, Edupayala by talking to a concerned contractor. He further asked them to track the movement of the devotees constantly in CCTV since the temple witnesses a heavy devotee rush. DRO, Venkateshwarlu, Assistant Commissioner, Endowments, Sudhakar Reddy, Minority Department officer, Sudhakar and others were also present.