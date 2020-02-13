Instant access soon to TOEFL iBT reading and listening scores

By | Published: 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: Beginning February 15, students worldwide can view TOEFL iBT Reading and Listening section scores on screen immediately upon conclusion of the test. These unofficial scores can be used by students as an early performance indicator and can help them make well-informed decisions- such as reporting their scores at the end of the test – based on this performance.

These scores are viewable to students prior to leaving the test center, and can be viewed again via their full, official score reports approximately six days after the test date, via the TOEFL Official App or their online account, according to a press release.

The TOEFL iBT test is the only English-language assessment that provides students the ability to view scores immediately following the test, said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program.

In addition, recent ETS policy updates have made online registration more convenient than ever. Students can now register online for an upcoming test administration just two days before a test (formerly four days).

“We understand that students worldwide will face deadlines and unexpected circumstances that may require them to make decisions later in the process,” said Gopal. “We’re confident this updated policy will provide ample opportunity for students to register at a time that is most conducive to their schedules.”

To learn more about the new instant scoring feature and updated registration policy, as well as other enhancements implemented over the last several months, students can visit www.ets.org/toefl/better_test_experience. For general information on the TOEFL test, they can check www.ets.org/toefl.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter