Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh will from Sunday issue instant auto-generated e-passes to cross the border from Telangana. All you need to do now is to register online on https://www.spandana.ap.gov.in/ and get the e-pass. In view of the Unlock 3 guidelines released by the Centre, the AP government has introduced the new facility. People will have to carry the e-pass, along with a valid proof of identity, to gain the entry.