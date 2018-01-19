Institute of Management and Foreign Studies launches Hyderabad chapter

By | Published: 1:47 am

Hyderabad: Institute of Management and Foreign Studies launched its new branch in Hyderabad after making its presence in places such as Mumbai, Pune and Manipal.

The Kukatpally campus is the eight branch of IMFS. Besides offering quality coaching and counselling solutions for GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, IELTS and other competitive examinations, IMFS extends guidance in education loans, visa applications and conducts mock interviews for students planning higher education abroad.

Telangana State Public Service Commission Ghanta Chakrapani, Telangana Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and IMFS founder and mentor KP Singh graced the occasion.

Established in 1997, IMFS has been successful in helping over 50,000 students gain admission in reputed universities globally, said Singh.

Chakrapani stressed the need for improving personality development among students, especially those from rural areas of Telangana.

Allam Narayana said communication skills were important for the success of students and advised the experts at IMFS to focus in these areas.

On the occasion, IMFS announced its partnership with Global Study Partners to help students obtain admissions in foreign universities.

Ajaya Kumar Vemulapati of IMFS Hyderabad chapter said the IMFS alumni were present in different countries and would extend required support for the young students planning higher education abroad.

IMFS plans to conduct seminars in different colleges in the city to create awareness among the student community.