Institute of Public Enterprise announces Doctoral Research Fellowships

By | Published: 3:12 pm

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise has announced Institutional Doctoral Research Fellowships in Social Sciences under the aegis of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The scholar should not be more than 40 years of age on the last date of application submission and the duration of the fellowship is strictly for two years. The value of the fellowship is Rs.20,000 pm and contingency grant is Rs.20,000 pa.

The last date for submission of filled in application is July 4 and for more details, candidates can visit – https://www.ipeindia.org/ipe-icssr-doctoral-fellowships-2020-21/ or mail ‘[email protected]’.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .