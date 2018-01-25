New insurance broker regulations soon

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: New insurance broker regulations will be out shortly, said T S Vijayan, Chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.They have sent them for the Gazette notification, he said.

The new regulations would help brokers. “Changes about ownership, partnership are coming in. They will help the brokers,” he said.

Speaking at the 14th annual insurance brokers’ summit, he said the effort should be to increase the value for policy holders. “In many cases, insurance is sold and not bought,” he said adding that there is a need for more awareness even as many players are trying to cater to niche segments with differentiated products.

The life insurance premium has touched Rs four lakh crore. The non-life premium has grown 32.9 per cent at Rs 1.28 lakh crore premium in 2016-17. Of this, Rs 30,000 was placed by the brokers, he said.

Sanjay Kedia, President, Insurance Brokers’ Association of India (IBAI), said the role of brokers was increasing in insurance transactions. Technology, data analytics and brokers’ role in claim distribution would impact the segment positively. The sector has 428 brokers now.

The summit focused on how the role of brokers can change from offering traditional services to being advisors on policyholders’ risk management and insurance needs.