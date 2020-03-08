Insurance company told to pay Rs 2L to heirs of worker

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed an insurance company to pay Rs 2 lakh to legal heirs of a private electrical worker T Pandurangam with an interest at 12 per cent per annum from September 2007 for failing to give the claim amount after his death due to electric shock.

It has also asked to pay Rs 10,000 towards cost of the complaint and gave 30 days compliance time from the date of issuing the order.

Pandurangam’s family members T Kamsamma, T Rajeshwari, T Janaki, T Saikumar, T Ramakrishna, T Srinath, T Mokshalaxmi and T Rukmini, all natives of Mokilla village in Shankarpally, lodged a complaint against TSSPDCL Superintendent Engineer of Mint Compound Circle near Secretariat, Assistant Engineer of Shankarpally, Electrical contractor D Narsareddy and Oriental Insurance Company Limited.

The eight family members are legal heirs of Pandurangam who worked as a contractor labourer with the electrical contractor. Pandurangam and lineman Balaji had visited Mokilla village along with the contractor for disconnecting an electrical service connection to the house for not paying power consumption charges.

Pandurangam, who was covered under group insurance known as Nagariksuraksha, was later asked to give a reconnection to a house and while attending the work on an electrical pole, he came in contact with a high tension wire and died immediately.

After the incident, the village Sarpanch lodged a complaint with the police. The autopsy report revealed that Pandurangam died of electrical shock. The family made representation to the insurance company requesting for payment of the amount entitled by him under the policy. But there was no response. The company contended that no claim was lodged soon after the death of Pandurangam either by the complainants or the electrical contractor who obtained the policy.

Moreover, the incident took place on November 11, 2006 but the complaint was filed on May 17, 2016, the company claimed. However, it was proved that one of the legal heirs approached the company and submitted a petition for payment of the amount payable under the policy to the nominee of legal heirs of the deceased within one year.

Since the company had failed to process the claim and pay the amount despite submission of a claim within time, it amounted to deficiency of service, the Forum ruled.

