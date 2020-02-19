Insurance cover for auto drivers on the lines of Rythu Bhima: Harish Rao

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has said that they were planning to launch an insurance programme to cover the auto drivers on the lines Rythu Bhima in association with Life Insurance of India (LIC). He has urged the LIC to design the best policy for the auto drivers too.

Addressing the gathering at Vipanchi Auditorium after laying a foundation stone for construction of LIC Building at Commercial Colony in Siddipet on Wednesday, the Finance Minister has lauded the efforts of LIC in delivering the claim to farmers within a week after the demise of the farmer.

However, Rao has asked them LIC management to further reduce the time of the delivery of Rs 5 lakh claim to the family members of the policyholders of Rythu Bhima.

Hailing the LIC as the most credible Insurance Company in India, Rao has said that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao chose only LIC though many insurance companies came forward with best policies for Rythu Bhima.

Asking the LIC to grant funds under golden jubilee foundation instead of the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund to construct the LIC building in Siddipet, Rao has said has suggested them to improve their business to bring all the people under the Insurance cover in the district. Rao has said that he has got some four to five policies on his name.

