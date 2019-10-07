Insurance Medical Services scam: 3 more arrested

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested three more persons who were allegedly involved in Insurance Medical Services fraud case which caused huge loss to the State government.

The three persons who were arrested by the ACB sleuths on Monday include Dr Cheruku Arvind Reddy, proprietor of Venkateshwara Health Centre, Balanagar, K Ram Reddy, supervisor of Venkateshwara Health Centre and K Likhita Reddy, lab technician at Venkateshwara Health Centre.

“The above accused acted as conduits for Dr K Padma, joint director, Insurance Medical Services who collected stocks of medicines, kits, etc., and misappropriated funds,” said ACB in a press release.

It further added that Dr Arvind Reddy in collusion with Dr K Padma collected the medicines supplied to the camps from the stock points and diverted to his private godowns located at Dulapally, Balanagar and Chintal.

“Later the stock was sold in open market and the sale proceeds were distributed among the accused person,” the ACB official said. The arrested persons were produced before the court.

So far the ACB officials arrested 13 persons in connection with the case. The arrested persons include Dr Ch Devika Rani, Director IMS, Dr K Padma, Joint Director, IMS, Warangal, Dr K Vasantha Indira, Assistant Director (store) IMS Hyderabad, M Radhika, pharmacist grade II at Shamshabad ESI dispensary, Ch. Siva Nagaraju, representative of M/s Omni Medi, V Harshavardhan, senior assistant, RFDD section,IMS, K Hari Babu, Managing Director of M/s Omni Medi, Dr Cheruku Arvind Reddy, proprietor of Venkateshwara Health Centre Balanagar, K Ram Reddy, supervisor of Venkateshwara Health Centre, K Likitha Reddy, Lab Technician, Baddam Sudhakar Reddy, Managing Director, M/s Life Care Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Kodali Nagalaxmi, Pharmacist, ESI Hospital Nacharam and Mudimela Surendernath Babu, senior assistant, ESI Hospital RC Puram.

