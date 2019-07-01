Integrated survey at Chintamadaka ahead of KCR’s visit

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said that an integrated survey would be taken up at Chintamadaka village, the native place of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to know the status of each and every family in the village ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit.

Stating that the survey would be conducted on a war-footing from Tuesday afternoon by staff working at the grass-root level, he said they had got to the business on Monday morning. He further asked the officials to collect data on drinking water supply connections, persons suffering from chronic diseases, need for roads and its widening, drainages, facilities needed at government school, number of job holders of NREGS, details of land holding and others.

Reddy also asked them to identify unemployed youth in the village so that they can be provided proper skill enhancement training to help them get good employment opportunities.

The Collector also asked the officials to identify eligible persons for double bedroom houses, list of Aasara pension beneficiaries, landlords and landless labourers, the status of agriculture activity and the reach of health services. Joint Collector M Padmakar, RDO Siddipet Jayachandra Reddy, DPO Sureshbabu, DRDO PD Gopal Rao, District Agriculture Officer Sravan Kumar, DD Horticulture Department Ramalakshmi, RWS EE Srinivas Chary, DEO Ravikanth and other department officials were present.

In a review meeting organised at the Collectorate with officials from various departments, the Collector told them they have to design a perfect plan based on the survey to help the village progress on all fronts. The district administration is carrying out the work on war-footing as the Chief Minister is expected to visit his birthplace in a week time.

