Intel AI Applied Research Centre commences operations 

Hyderabad: In line with the ambitious plans of Telangana to establish Hyderabad amongst the top 25 global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Hubs, and the State’s announcement of 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’, Intel has announced its ‘Intel AI Applied Research Centre’ in Hyderabad and IT Minister KT Rama Rao officially inaugurated its centre from the dais of BioAsia 2020.

The State government, in association with Intel, IIIT Hyderabad and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) has set up the centre that aims to make a major impact in domains such as mobility, healthcare and smart cities. It will focus on diagnostics, public health, autonomous navigation and supply chain automation.

Ramesh Loganathan, professor, Co-Innovation at IIIT-H said, “This will be a major initiative in the area of artificial intelligence that will aim to come out with solutions from research. The focus will be on three domains-mobility, healthcare and smart cities.”

“We will also focus on getting public datasets. We already got first road driving datasets from Hyderabad, through a joint initiative of Telangana government, IIIT Hyderabad and Intel. We have updated the datasets and will publish this year. There are very few public datasets in the country. Public datasets are critical for open research and innovation. Those who have data cannot innovate, and those who want and can innovate are lacking data. We want to address this,” he added.

Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) has a lot of genomic data. The centre wants to use such data to discovery new treatment protocols and drugs, by leveraging the data. IIIT Hyderabad is currently carrying out simulation models to come out with molecules. The Indian Institute of Public Health, part of PHFI, has a lot of public health data.

When asked about the funding needs of the project, he said, the five-year outlay could be around Rs 500 crore. “We have applied for Central government funding support under the Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems Scheme (ICPS). If our centre gets selected under this programme, we could get Rs 120 crore,” Loganathan informed.

