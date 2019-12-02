Intel opens design & engineering centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 pm

Hyderabad: Intel has opened its design & engineering centre in Hyderabad, which will design next generation computing and communications technology.

The facility formally inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao is spread over 3 lakh sq ft comprising of six floors with a 1,500 seat capacity.

The facility also hosts an incubation centre for hardware and software startups as well as Intel India Maker Lab.

The centre is expected to employ about 1,500 professionals by end of 2020.

The centre aims to work on exascale computing that will help handle large size of data and analyse data for wide applications.

