Intelligence failure led to Kargil intrusion: Veterans

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Kargil intrusion in 1999 was the fallout of intelligence failure, retired Lieutenant General K Ramachandra Rao said on Friday.

He was speaking at a seminar, ‘Remembering Kargil – The Need for Vigil’, organized by Social Cause organisation on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here. Rao said the issue related to intelligence failure was attempted to be addressed post the war.

Several agencies such as the military, Air Force, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) gather information. Unfortunately, the information was not shared, and this was a major failure, Rao, who was part of the operations in Kargil, said.

Giving a glimpse into the difficult conditions in Kashmir during the Kargil war, Rao said jawans faced the situation and successfully fought the battle. “Indian soldiers are the best in the world today. They are sincere, motivated and patriotic. We are so developed that we have the finest equipment to fight in Siachen,” he said.

Echoing Rao’s views, former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah said there was a total intelligence failure. The involvement of the Pakistani army was known when the Indian agencies tapped the phone conversations of its officials. “Fighting in hilly areas under adverse climatic conditions is an impossible task. But, our soldiers achieved it,” he said.

Recalling the war, Colonel Bijoy Mukharjee and Colonel Ajay Reddy explained the factors that led to the victory. Havaldar S Adi Shankara Narayana Rao briefly explained how his unit encountered Pakistani jawans and fought them.

MR Divya, wife of late Lance Naik MY Ram Chander; Sharada, wife of late Lance Naik Gopaiah Chary; and P Anuradha, wife of late Sergeant Ravi Prasad; were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter