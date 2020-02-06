Intense exercise in short bursts beneficial for children

By | Published: 6:04 pm

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) that alternates short phases of intense physical exercise with recovery periods can potentially induce significant improvements in children’s health within a very short period of time.

Many children don’t get enough exercise and as a result, often have health problems such as being overweight and having high blood pressure.A research team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Medical School Berlin (MSB) has revealed the efficacy of HIIT in combating such health issues among juveniles.

“The more intense the exercise, the greater the effects seem to be, even in children,” says Dr. Sascha Ketelhut from the Institute of Sports Science at MLU. It is not about how long you exercise, but rather about how intensively you exercise within a short period of time.

“Interestingly, this form of intermittent exercise is precisely how children move naturally,” says Ketelhut.Children do not have a natural propensity to go jogging for long distances. Instead, constantly alternating between intensive periods of exertion and short phases of recovery, like in games such as tag, is more in keeping with how children naturally move and play.

The effects of HIIT have been well studied in adults, but little research has been done on children outside of competitive sports. Therefore, a research team led by Ketelhut integrated the method into the regular physical education of third graders.

For the first 20 minutes, normal physical education lessons were replaced by activities involving intense movement, such as relay races with short sprints or circuit training, which was repeatedly punctuated by short recovery periods.