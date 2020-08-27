Intensified testing to curb Covid-19 spread: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Khammam: The State government has embarked on the task of testing and diagnosis of covid-19 at the doorsteps of residents in villages by introducing mobile covid testing labs, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He launched three mobile covid testing labs and a covid response vehicle that serves as an ambulance here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion he informed that two buses would be used in Khammam district and another one in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The Minister noted that the mobile testing labs would help to conduct covid testing in remotely located villages. The people living in the villages that were far away from Primary Health Centres would be benefitted from the target oriented covid-19 mobile testing labs.

The objective of the government was to conduct extensive testing as the coronavirus was spreading fast in the rural areas and to help the people who were facing trouble to go to the health centres to undergo testing, Ajay Kumar explained.

He thanked the TSRTC officials for converting the buses into labs in an effective manner. The covid response vehicle which the minister launched was donated by him as part of ‘gift a smile’ initiative undertaken marking the occasion of IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday recently.

Later on the minister inaugurated a Rythu Bazaar built for the benefit of street vendors with an expenditure of Rs 20 lakh at TSRTC bus stand in Khammam city. He said the market would help both the consumers and the vendors and reduce congestion on the roads.

Ajay Kumar also inaugurated modern toilets at Dabala Bazaar and Rotary Nagar that were built as part of the Swachh Telangana programme. IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has directed to construct one public toilet for 1000 people, he said.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLC B Laskshmi Narayana, Mayor G Papalal, District Collector RV Karnan, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi and others were present.

