Inter-Engineering Collegiate sports fest kicks off in VNRVJIET

Hyderabad: A two-day 12th All India Open Inter-Engineering Collegiate Sports Fest kick-started at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) on Wednesday.

About 1000 players from various engineering colleges in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are participating in various sports disciplines such as volleyball, kho-kho, basketball, kabaddi, table tennis, chess, tennis, handball and athletics.

Regional head, Academic Interface Program, TCS, Hyderabad, Richard King Chatragadda inaugurated the fest and said the students should take time from academics and involve themselves in some sport or the other. He said this would ensure fitness, adding winning or losing does not matter but participation is important.

VNRVJIET principal Dr CD Naidu said teams all across the country were participating in this sports event. Joint secretary K Durga Prasad said sports were an essential activity for relaxation, and the college had always encouraged its students to engage in extra-curricular activities and sports.

Director for Advancement Dr B Chennakesava Rao, Physical director Dr G Sreerama, other faculty members, staff and students attended the fest.

