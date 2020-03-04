Inter exam begins in peaceful note in Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Theory Examinations began on a peaceful note across the State on Wednesday.

As many as 4,80,531 students have registered for the first-year examinations which began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy who visited some exam centres in Vikarabad, greeted students and interacted with them.

She urged students not to get stressed and asked them to give their best.

Later speaking to presspersons, Sabitha said the State government has made necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of examinations.

She urged students not to believe in any rumours about the examination and asked them to contact the control rooms established in district headquarters and at Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) head office for any clarifications.

The minister asked students to reach out to the counselling facility established by the Board in case they were stressed or have fear of examination.

Students can call on 7337225814 and 7337225803 numbers and take the help of expert psychologists. This free service will available for students from 8 am to 8 pm.

The BIE has constituted 1,339 exam centres across the State. For conducting and monitoring the examinations, 1,339 each chief superintendents and departmental officers, and 26,964 invigilators were appointed.

As many as 150 flying squads, 450 custodians and 75 flying squads were deployed to curb any kind of malpractice during the examinations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter