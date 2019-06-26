Inter results: Evaluators to sign declaration for error-free marking

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to take declarations from evaluators who attend evaluation camps for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) starting next year.

The declaration will have the evaluators signing a statement that they will do their job “thoroughly, including checking each and every answer written by the student”, and also that they will “make no mistake while totaling and bubbling the marks”.

This comes following the recent discrepancies in the evaluation of IPE answer scripts. Several complaints were lodged by students with the Board of Intermediate Education after the results were announced in April. Due to a bubbling error by an examiner, a student was scored zero instead of 99 marks, which she scored in an examination.

As many as 1,183 candidates cleared the examinations as their marks increased after the Board conducted a re-verification of answer scripts of the failed candidates as directed by the High Court. This apart, several students were marked absent despite appearing for the exams.

An expert committee constituted by the Telangana government to probe discrepancies in the IPE results found errors in the publication of results due to insufficient testing and also gave recommendations. The committee, in its report, attributed flaws in the results to Globarena, a computer agency, and the Board.

“There are plans to take a declaration from the evaluators saying that they will do their job perfectly without making any errors in totaling and bubbling. They will be held responsible for any mistake. As the advanced supplementary exams are already completed for this year, it is likely to be implemented from next year,” sources in the Education Department said.

