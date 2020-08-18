Inter rout Shakhtar, set up final clash with Sevilla

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Dusseldorf (Germany): Inter Milan are back in a European final for the first time in a decade, and the Italian team is playing like it’s never been away.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored twice each as Inter ended its wait Monday, demolishing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Europa League semifinals. Inter ground down Shakhtar in what was at first a tight, defensive game before scoring four times in the last half-hour. The Italian club will face five-time winner Sevilla in the final on Friday in Cologne.

“We reached the final by beating a very strong team, don’t get fooled by the result,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “We were good not allowing them to play the way they wanted.”

Since arriving last year, Conte has imposed discipline on what had been a fractious Inter squad and rebuilt it around Lukaku, who has 33 goals in his first season with the club. Headers from Martinez in the 19th minute and Danilo D’Ambrosio in the 64th put Inter on course to play for its first major continental trophy since winning the Champions League in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Inter won the UEFA Cup, as the Europa League was then known, in 1991, 1994 and 1998. Conte’s team goes into the final on a six-game winning run, having conceded only once in its last seven games, in the 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals.

