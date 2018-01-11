Inter society sports league 2018 kicks off

By | Published: 1:21 am 2:13 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Schools Inter-Society Sports League 2018 was inaugurated at Gachibowli Stadium here on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari who inaugurated the event said if opportunities were provided to students hailing from economically poor background, they can compete with the best. He said inter-society league was being conducted for the last three years and it has built good relations among students of various residential educational institutions societies.

The Minister said the State government has started 546 residential schools, 475 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and 194 Model Schools across the State where eight lakh students were getting quality free education besides nutritious and hygienic food.

Srihari said recruitment to 8,000 posts in the residential schools was underway and teachers would be joining this month. Impressed by the parade rally held by students of residential school Balanagar, the Minister gave away a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

About 2,000 students from five societies including Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society are participating in the event.