Inter-State burglar arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Friday nabbed an inter-State burglar involved in 25 cases in Meerpet and LB Nagar. Police recovered gold ornaments, cash, a car and other material, all together worth Rs 40 lakh, from him. The arrested person was identified as P Appala Naidu (41), a resident of Kismathpur in Rajendranagar and a native of Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Naidu went around residential colonies in the night in a rented car and broke into locked houses. He started committing offences a decade ago and was arrested several times in the erstwhile AP and in Telangana as well. After being released from prison in 2019, he committed offences in Meerpet and LB Nagar. Following a tip-off, the Meerpet police nabbed him from Badangpet crossroads.