Inter-state chain snatchers gang held in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Mahabubabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police with the assistance of the Mahabubabad police have arrested a four-member gang of chain snatchers here at the railway station on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Jatap Raj Kumar, Shubam Naik, Abhilash Vishwakarma and Shubham Vishwakarma. All of them belonged to Vidisha city of Madhya Pradesh State.

Producing them before media here, SP N Koti Reddy said that the accused had been involved in five chain snatching cases. “While three offences were committed in the erstwhile Warangal district, one in Mahabubabad and one in Khammam,” the SP added. Police recovered the two tolas gold chain, Rs 40,000 cash and keys of the bike used in the offence from the accused. The SP has appreciated the police team that nabbed the inter-state gang.

