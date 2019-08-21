Inter-State extortion gang held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: The Bhongir Special Operations Team nabbed a six-member Inter-State dacoit gang in Ghatkesar here on Wednesday. Police recovered Rs 8.8 lakh, a car and mobile phones, all put together worth Rs.13 lakh from them. The gang had extorted a fuel tanker owner posing as vigilance officers.

The arrested persons were identified as the tanker’s driver Shaik Fazalur Rahman, B Harish alias Nikhil, N Tulasi, B Bharath, B Srinu and Vinod Kumar.

According to the police, the driver Shaik Rahman hatched a plot with Harish to extort his employer Zaheer. As per their plan, last week Rahman loaded thte tanker with oil from a dealer illegally and while proceeding towards Ghatkesar, informed his accomplice Harish about the same, who in turn, along wiht Tulasi Naik, intercepted the tanker at Aushapur. Then Rahman called his boss Zaheer and told him that the tanker was caught by the vigilance officers and were demanding Rs 3 lakh in cash to release it. He also told Zaheer that they robbed Rs.3 lakh from the vehicle.

After receiving a complaint from Zaheer, the suspecting Ghatkesar police questioned Rahman, who, during the investigation, revealed the whole story regarding the loot.

