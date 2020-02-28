Inter-State gang arrested, marijuana seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 pm 1:20 pm

Hyderabad: Three inter-state drug peddlers were caught by the Rachakonda Police at Pedda Amberpet here on Friday.

The police officials seized 120 kg marijuana, two cars and other material, worth Rs 24 lakh from them.

The police said the gang procured marijuana from Bhadrachalam and was transporting the same to Mumbai.

More details are awaited.

