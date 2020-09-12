Inter-State gang busted in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Nalgonda: Central Crime Station (CCS) and Nakrekal police in a joint operation arrested a three-member inter-State gang and seized 1.75 kgs of gold ornaments, 35.3 tolas of silver ornaments and Rs 1.8 lakh in cash. The arrested were identified as Kandula Sandeep Reddy (24), Adimalla Venkanna (23), natives of Miryalaguda, and Adimalla Jalandar (23), native of Pothinenipally in Narkatpally mandal of Nalgonda district.

Presenting the arrested persons at a media conference, Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath said that the gang members had committed offences at Agraham, Gurajala and Nalgonda. He said the gang used to target women at isolated places and take away their gold and silver ornaments by threatening them with knives. During a vehicle search, the police stopped a vehicle moving suspiciously on Nakrekal bypass road and took the three into custody.

During inquiry, they confessed to the crimes.

