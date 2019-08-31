Inter-State gang of sheep thieves arrested in Gadwal

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Based on a tip-off, Shantinagar and Ieeja police along with the Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Saturday busted an inter-State gang of thieves while they were trying to transport 26 sheep to sell them out at Pebbair cattle market. Police confiscated 26 sheep and Rs 3,65,000 cash from the four thieves. The arrested four persons invloved in thefts of sheep across Shantinagar, Ieeja, Maldakal, and in Gadwal police station limits for the past few years and at least 10 cases were filed against them in various police stations.

The thieves, who were transporting the sheep in a vehicle from Emmiganur in Kurnool to Pebbair in Wanaparthy, were identified as Chinna Peddaiahgari Boya Ranganna (51), Somannagari Boya Veeranna (41), Agraram Boya Rangaswamy (35) and Dharmavaram Boya Sanjanna (51), all residents of Emmiganur, Nandavaram and Kodumuru mandals in Kurnool district.

According to Ieeja police, who produced them in front of media persons, they had sold away some sheep for luxuries while the remaining 46 sheep were yet to be recovered from them. During interrogation, they thieves revealed there were cases against them in Wanaparthy, Pebbair, Chinnambavi and Gopalpet police stations as well. Four more thieves who were part of the gang were yet to be arrested, the police department said.

