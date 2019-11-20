Inter-State phishing gang held in Hyderabad for cheating doctor

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a five-member gang of fraudsters from Jharkhand for cheating a woman doctor to the tune of Rs 5 lakh through phishing text messages.

The arrested persons were identified as Ram Kumar Mandal, Jamruddin Ansari, Jitendra Mandal and Birendar Kumar Mandal, all from Jamtara, Jharkhand and Rohit Raj from Nalanda, Bihar. The prime suspect Sanjay Kumar Mandal is still at large.

According to the police, Sanjay Kumar, who is the mastermind, sends bulk text messages to the State Bank of India customers informing that their debit card was blocked as their Know Your Customer details were not submitted. Then, to reactivate, the bank customers are asked to click on a link which is provided at the end of the message.

“If anyone responds to the message by opening the Google view form link and fill their bank account details, the fraudsters transfer funds from the account to different mobile e-wallets,” police said. The fraudsters then would purchase online gift vouchers from Tanishq and Big Bazaar stores and redeem them by purchasing gold ornaments at Tanishq Jewellery Stores and Electronics Goods at Big Bazaar.

In October, they cheated a woman doctor sending a phishing message and believing it to be genuine, she responded to it by entering her bank account details along with the password and submitted the form.

On receiving the credentials, Sanjay Kumar transferred Rs 5.20 lakh amount from her account using Paytm and then purchased gift vouchers from Tanishq online and shared them with his associates on WhatsApp.

“The gang members redeemed the gift vouchers at the Tanishq Jewellery stores across the country,” officials said.

