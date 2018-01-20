Inter-State thief arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police on Friday arrested a person from Gujarat on charges of committing thefts here. Police said Indrekar Sujith Kumar (45), a labourer from Ahmedabad, along with his associates used to divert the attention of traders and relieve them of cash. Stolen cash amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh and one bike was recovered from them.

According to the police, the cash kept in two scooters at Anand Nagar and Shahinayathgunj areas was stolen by Kumar and his accomplices — Ajay, Rajesh, Sonu, Rohith and Dabbu Bhai — all from Ahmedabad.

“They were tracked with the help of cell phones used by them and also footage recorded by surveillance cameras,” the police said, adding that the gang members who stayed in lodges had come to Hyderabad by train and had brought along their bikes too.

“They conducted recce in the market areas and kept a watch on traders and shopkeepers carrying cash in their scooters. They used to follow them and after diverting their attention, steal the cash from the vehicles,” the police said. After finishing their job, they would return to Ahmedabad by train along with the bikes.

Following a tip-off, a police team went to Ahmedabad and nabbed Sujith before bringing him to the city on a prisoner’s transit warrant on Friday. He was produced before court which further remanded him in judicial custody. Efforts were on to nab rest of the gang.