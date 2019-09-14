Inter-State thieves gang member nabbed in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:36 pm 7:40 pm

Nalgonda: Central Crime Station and Kattangur Police on Saturday arrested a member of inter-State gang of thieves and seized Rs 7 lakh worth of property.

The accused was identified as Atchi Jhani alias Jhanu (27), resident of Macherla of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh State.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Ramesh said that along with his brothers Saida Rao and Dhanam, accused committed house breaking in Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Peddavoora, Gudipally and Yacharam in the State.

The police arrested Jhani when he was trying to break into a house at Aitipamula village on Friday night. Rs 6.5 lakh property including 17 tula of gold ornaments, 30 tula of silver ornaments and a Honda Scooter, Rs 50,000 cash was seized from his possession.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter