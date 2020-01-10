Inter student drowns in Sitarama project

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Khammam: Two persons died in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Friday.

In the first incident at Singaram village of Manugur mandal, an Intermediate (BiPC) first year student drowned in the canal of Sitarama Lift Irrigation project. The deceased was identified as Sivagopala Ramakrishna (17) of Maddulagudem village in Aswaraopet mandal.

Ramakrishna and three others studying at Krishnasagar Junior College in Burgampahad mandal had gone for a swim in the canal in the evening. Burgampahad police registered a case and launched investigation into the incident.

In another incident at Dammaigudem village in Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district, a former ZPTC member of Maripeda was killed in a mishap. The deceased was identified as Bandi Srinivas (56). He was going on bike, when an unknown vehicle hit him from back. He fell down and suffered serious injuries and was shifted to District General Hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment. Tirumalayapalem police registered a case.

