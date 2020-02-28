Inter student found hanging in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: An Intermediate student was found hanging in her house at Nehru Nagar in Gajularamaram here on Thursday night.

The victim, Tulasi (17), who was studying Intermediate second year at a private junior college, hanged herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan in her room. The Jeedimetla police, who visited the spot, suspect she was depressed over her love affair. Officials said more details would be known on further investigation. A case was booked.

