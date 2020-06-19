Inter student who died by suicide just before results failed by 5 marks

By | Published: 11:29 am

Medak: The girl, who committed suicide hours before her Intermediate examinations results were declared, has failed in just one Subject by five marks in her intermediate first-year examination. However, the girl has scored 90 marks in English and 78 marks in Telugu. On average, she had scored more than 63 per cent marks.

Kurra Shilpa (17), a native of Chegunta Mandal headquarters in Medak district, has committed suicide by hanging at her residence in a fear of getting failed in the intermediate first-year examination on Thursday early morning. The Girl was a first-year student of TS Model School Chegunta. Since the Board of Intermediate Education has announced that the results would be declared on June 18, the girl looked tense. On Thursday morning, when her parents were not at home, the girl has taken the extreme step. While the parents were preparing for her funeral on Thursday evening, the results were declared by the officials in Hyderabad. As the girl has failed in Zoology subject by scoring just 16 out of 60, the parents and relatives were inconsolable. Twenty-one is pass marks in Zoology subject. “She had another chance to clear the one subject by attending the advanced supplementary examination, her friends lamented. Shilpa had scored 281 out of 440 marks in Intermediate first year BiPC.

Also read Medak: Inter student commits suicide hours before declaration of results

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .