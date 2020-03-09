Inter students misbehave with tribal girls, booked

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three Intermediate students were booked for trying to sexually assault inmates of a girls’ hostel at Modi village in Kerameri mandal on Sunday night, police said.

The accused were identified as Rathod Bhupender, Macharla Anil and Rathod Brahmanand – all residents of Devapur village.

According to the police, who are still gathering details of the incident, the accused barged into the hostel, which is run by the Tribal Welfare Department, and entered a room on the first floor around 2 am. They woke up the girls and tried to molest them. But, the warden caught them when the girls raised the alarm, Kerameri Sub-Inspector V Ramesh said.

The accused were detained and being questioned. Based on a complaint lodged by the warden, Soyam Indira, a case was registered against the three youngsters under Sections 448 (house trespass) and 354 (5) (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. They were also booked under Section 3 (i), (ii) and (iii) of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

