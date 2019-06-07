Inter supplementary exams began smoothly across Telangana

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2019 began on a smooth note on Friday.

While a total of 91,385 first year students registered for the second language paper-I, 84,028 candidates appeared for the examination which was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. In the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, exam in second language paper-II was held for the second year students for which 18,166 attended out of 20,788 registered candidates.

Three malpractice cases one each in Mahabubabad, Nizamabad and Vikarabad and one case in Ranga Reddy were booked during conduct of paper-I and II respectively.

Board of Intermediate, Secretary, A Ashok said except for the four malpractice cases, the examinations were conducted smoothly and peacefully without any untoward incidents.